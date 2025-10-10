Why EOS Energy Soared Again This Week

Key Points

The energy storage systems specialist divulged a new business partnership.

It is collaborating with components maker Unico on a multiyear deal.

10 stocks we like better than Eos Energy Enterprises ›

According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, EOS Energy (NASDAQ: EOSE) cruised to a nearly 10% gain this week. This was the second week in a row the stock managed an outsized gain for its shareholders, with much of the increase coming on the back of a new business partnership it signed.

United with Unico

That tie-up, announced Monday morning, gave EOS a nice lift across the subsequent trading days. EOS and high-performance power electronics manufacturer Unico divulged that they have formalized their collaboration by signing a multiyear partnership arrangement.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

EOS, which specializes in next-generation battery energy storage systems (BESS), will use Unico's latest power conversion products in its systems.

In the press release touting the collaboration, EOS' senior vice president of storage systems engineering Pranesh Rao was quoted as saying that Unico's technology in EOS' offerings would provide clients with "one of the safest, most scalable, efficient, and sustainable energy storage options available."

Good timing

That news came amid generally positive sentiment for the energy storage systems segment. Especially with the precipitous rise of artificial intelligence (AI) functionalities, there is a sharply growing need for energy generation and storage improvements. It seems apparent that EOS, with this partnership, is actively seeking to bolster the technology it can offer in the effort.

Should you invest $1,000 in Eos Energy Enterprises right now?

Before you buy stock in Eos Energy Enterprises, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Eos Energy Enterprises wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $663,905!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,180,428!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,091% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.