Why Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Climbed by 8% Today

Key Points Not for the first time in the past few weeks, an analyst raised his price target on the shares.

He also maintained his existing buy recommendation.

10 stocks we like better than Eos Energy Enterprises ›

Investors were clearly charged by the latest news about energy storage company Eos Energy Systems (NASDAQ: EOSE) on Friday. On the back of an analyst's price target raise, Eos saw its share price improve handsomely by more than 8% that trading session. This was more than good enough to top the 0.5% increase of the bellwether S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC).

Well energized

Before market open, Stifel's Stephen Gengaro pulled the lever on that fair-value assessment bump. He raised his Eos price target to an even $10 per share, up from his previous $8.50. He maintained his buy recommendation on the shares.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

According to reports, Gengaro felt compelled to make the move following a visit to an Eos factory.

Based on this, he concluded that the company's assembly line -- which he believes is cutting-edge for the energy storage segment that it's a part of -- seems to be operating efficiently, and overall Eos is making progress building out the factory. The analyst also said that the company should be able to increase its capacity, and not coincidentally draw more revenue.

Bulls and bears

Gengaro isn't the only Eos tracker to bump his Eos price target higher. Earlier in September, Guggenheim's Joseph Osha did the same, increasing his level by 33% to $10 per share (the same as Gengaro's). Again, like his Stifel peer, Osha kept his buy recommendation intact.

Should you invest $1,000 in Eos Energy Enterprises right now?

Before you buy stock in Eos Energy Enterprises, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Eos Energy Enterprises wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $651,345!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,080,327!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 15, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.