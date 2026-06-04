Why Is EOG Resources (EOG) Up 5.1% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for EOG Resources (EOG). Shares have added about 5.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is EOG Resources due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

EOG Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates

EOG Resources posted adjusted earnings of $3.41 per share in the first quarter of 2026, up 18.8% from the year-ago level of $2.87. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of $3.07 by 11.1%.

Total revenues of $6.92 billion increased 22.1% year over year and beat the consensus mark of $6.3 billion.

Strong quarterly results were supported by higher production, with total crude-oil-equivalent volumes averaging 1,383.8 MBoe/d in the quarter, reflecting strong production execution.

EOG Profitability Gains Reflect Higher Output

EOG Resources showed solid leverage to production growth. Net income was $2 billion, translating to reported earnings of $3.70 per share, while adjusted net income was $1.8 billion. Income taxes totaled $575 million, implying an effective tax rate of 22.5% in the period.

Cost control helped keep the earnings flow-through intact even as activity remained elevated. Lease and well expenses were $462 million, and depreciation, depletion and amortization was $1.19 billion. For investors, the quarter reinforced that EOG’s earnings power is being driven by a combination of operating scale and steady expense execution.

EOG Resources Mix Skews Toward Crude & Marketing

EOG Resources’ top-line composition highlighted the importance of product and midstream-linked contributions. Revenues from crude oil and condensate were $3.58 billion, while natural gas liquids generated $664 million and natural gas contributed $1.02 billion. In total, revenues from sales of crude oil and condensate, NGLs, and natural gas were $5.26 billion.

The company also recorded $1.50 billion in gathering, processing and marketing revenues, which can add variability to reported revenues, depending on volumes and market conditions. Other items included $113 million in gains on mark-to-market derivative contracts and $31 million in gains on asset dispositions, helping round out operating revenues during the quarter.

EOG Volume & Price Data Point to Liquids’ Strength

EOG delivered a clear year-over-year step-up in liquids volumes. Crude oil and condensate volumes rose to 548.5 MBbld from 502.1 MBbld in the year-ago quarter. Natural gas liquids volumes increased to 332.1 MBbld from 241.7 MBbld, while natural gas volumes climbed to 3,020 MMcfd from 2,080 MMcfd.

Realized pricing provided added support on the liquids side. Composite crude oil and condensate pricing averaged $72.47 per barrel versus $72.87 a year ago, while NGL pricing averaged $22.20 per barrel compared with $26.29. Natural gas pricing improved to $3.76 per Mcf from $3.41, reflecting a stronger gas price environment than the prior-year quarter.

EOG Resources Cash Generation Fuels Returns

EOG Resources’ cash profile remained a core pillar of the quarter. Net cash provided by operating activities was $2.97 billion, while capital expenditure was $1.64 billion. That spread drove free cash flow of $1.49 billion, underscoring the company’s ability to self-fund its program and still return meaningful capital.

Shareholder returns remained active. EOG declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share and paid out $544 million in regular dividends in the quarter. It also repurchased 3.2 million shares for $402 million at an average purchase price of $125 per share, ending the period with $2.9 billion remaining under its repurchase authorization.

EOG Guidance Reallocates Capital Toward Liquids

Management’s forward view emphasized portfolio flexibility. For the second quarter of 2026, EOG guided total crude-oil-equivalent volumes to 1,368.8-1,413.8 MBoed, with crude oil and condensate volumes expected at 546-551 MBod. For 2026, the total crude-oil-equivalent volume is projected at 1,373.7-1,418.7 MBoed, while crude oil and condensate volumes are guided at 546-551 MBod.

Capital spending remains anchored. The company reiterated a 2026 capital expenditure plan of $6.3-$6.7 billion. On pricing assumptions embedded in guidance, EOG expects U.S. crude oil and condensate realizations to average $2.25-$4.25 above WTI for the full year, while U.S. natural gas realizations are expected to run $1.30 below Henry Hub to 70 cents above, reflecting a planning posture that leans into liquids while managing near-term gas softness.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted 12.48% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, EOG Resources has a nice Growth Score of B, a score with the same score on the momentum front. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, EOG Resources has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.