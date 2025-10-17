Why Enphase Energy Stock Raced Higher This Week

Key Points

The solar energy components maker is pushing deeper into a friendly market.

Its goods can be used for a variety of functions.

10 stocks we like better than Enphase Energy ›

Solar energy and related stocks have had quite the roller-coaster ride this year. Fortunately for investors in components maker Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), their company enjoyed one of the peaks over the past several days.

Energized by news of a deal across the Atlantic Ocean, plus a pair of analyst price target raises, market players bid up Enphase's stock by more than 9% over the week, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

European expansion

On Monday, Enphase announced that it has expanded its support for virtual power plants throughout Europe. The company wrote that its goods can now enable certain smart grid features; among others, this includes one-minute data streaming, the generation of instant alerts, and curtailment to support constraints on a power grid.

Additionally, Enphase said, it's expanding support for the control of heat pumps and electric vehicle (EV) chargers. These are being effected through expanded partnerships within the continent, it added.

According to the company, its products have helped power thousands of homes in key European countries like Germany and the U.K.

A positive pair of prognosticators

Those two pundit price target bumps came later in the week. The first was from BMO Capital's Ameet Thakkar, who upped his fair-value assessment to $32 per share from $30, although he maintained his underperform (read: sell) recommendation. His peer Matt Strouse of J.P. Morgan added $1 per share for a new level of $40, and kept his neutral rating unchanged.

The company's expansion feels sensible, particularly given how enamored many European nations and consumers are of green energy solutions. Investors should watch to see how its business across the ocean develops.

Should you invest $1,000 in Enphase Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Enphase Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Enphase Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $638,300!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,114,470!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,044% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enphase Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.