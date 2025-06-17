Why Enphase Energy Stock Is Crashing Today

Shares of solar power technology company Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) are down 25.6% as of 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, in response to proposed legislation that could soon end the industry's much-needed tax incentives. Although not yet enacted into law, it's increasingly clear that regulatory support for the nation's nascent solar power business is waning... a lot.

Lingering legislative headwinds

Much like their counterparts in the U.S. House of Representatives, the current collective slate of U.S. senators isn't interested in subsidizing the domestic proliferation of renewable energy for much longer.

That's the takeaway from the Senate's proposed update to President Trump's "One Big, Beautiful Bill" passed by the House late last month, anyway. While amendments recommended by a Senate panel are more supportive of nuclear, hydro, and geothermal power than the House's version of the act, the bill's suggested revisions still call for cutting tax incentives on solar and wind power systems by 60% as soon as 2026, and ending them altogether by 2028.

This would obviously be a big blow to solar power system providers like Enphase Energy, which is already reeling from California's 2022 decision to reduce compensation paid to homeowners for selling their excess solar-produced power back to their utility service provider. With today's steep sell-off, Enphase shares are now down nearly 90% from their December 2022 peak of $339.92.

Too much uncertainty to take the risk

The Senate committee's proposed changes to President Trump's touted bill hasn't yet become law, to be clear. It can still be changed to be more beneficial to the solar industry, as some hoped the Senate would.

But one way or another, the tax incentives and subsidies that helped usher the U.S. solar power industry into existence are ending sooner or later, and likely sooner than later. If not with the "One Big, Beautiful Bill," another legislative overhaul of these incentives will eventually surface and pose a similar threat.

That doesn't mean solar power is simply going away. Indeed, there are instances where solar has met or even surpassed cost parity with more traditional sources of power, making solar power the smarter fiscal choice.

Uncertainty and unpredictability undermine stocks though, and there's a massive amount of both surrounding Enphase Energy shares at this time. Stay away until it's clear that the company can thrive without any subsidies or tax incentives. Just accept that it could take years for such clarity to surface, if it's going to surface at all.

James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enphase Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

