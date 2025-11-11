BioTech
Why EnGene Is Rising In Pre-market?

November 11, 2025 — 08:12 am EST

(RTTNews) - enGene (ENGN) reported additional preliminary data from the cohort of its Phase 2 LEGEND trial of detalimogene voraplasmid in high-risk, Bacillus Calmette-Gurin-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma in situ with or without concomitant papillary disease. The company reported an improved 6-month complete response rate under amended protocol. Data from 62 patients enrolled under the amended protocol with at least one post-baseline disease assessment demonstrated 63% complete response rate at any time.

The company said detalimogene's preliminary data to date and differentiated profile continue to support planned Biologics License Application submission in the second half of 2026.

Shares of enGene are up 62% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

