Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist

[content-module:Forecast|NYSE:ET]

Today’s energy sector is constantly changing, and investors are increasingly seeking assets that offer a blend of stability, income, and growth potential. Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET), a major player in the midstream energy sector, presents a compelling investment opportunity. This company, known for its vast network of pipelines, is showing signs of significant strategic shifts and improvements in key market indicators, making it a strong candidate for any energy investor's watchlist.

Fueling Growth: Inside Energy Transfer's Financial Surge

Energy Transfer's earnings report for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 (Q4 2024 and FY 2024) demonstrates a company firing on all cylinders. For the full year 2024, Energy Transfer reported a record-setting adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) of $15.5 billion. This represents a significant 13% increase compared to the previous year and clearly indicates operational profitability.

The company also posted record-setting numbers for Distributable Cash Flow (DCF). For a Master Limited Partnership (MLP), DCF is a critical metric, as it represents the cash generated by operations that is available for distribution to unitholders. Energy Transfer's DCF for 2024 reached a record high of $8.4 billion, a 10% increase year-over-year.

This strength wasn't limited to the full-year results. The fourth quarter of 2024 maintained this positive trend, with Adjusted EBITDA reaching a solid $3.9 billion and DCF holding steady at $2.0 billion, consistent with the prior year's strong performance. This consistent performance was underpinned by record-breaking transportation volumes across Energy Transfer's core business segments, including Interstate natural gas transportation, midstream operations, NGL (Natural Gas Liquids) transportation and services, and crude oil transportation.

The company also achieved record NGL exports, highlighting the growing global demand for this key energy commodity.

[content-module:DividendStats|NYSE:ET]

Energy Transfer further reinforced its appeal to income-focused investors by increasing its quarterly cash distribution to $0.3250 per common unit. This translates to an annualized payout of $1.30 per unit and a compelling yield of approximately 7.29% based on Energy Transfer’s stock price of around $17.84 as of March 11, 2025.

This annual distribution increase of 3.2% demonstrates the company's confidence in its financial outlook and commitment to shareholder returns.

Looking forward, Energy Transfer's guidance for 2025 projects continued financial strength. The company anticipates adjusted EBITDA to fall within the range of $16.1 billion to $16.5 billion, supported by a substantial $5 billion capital expenditure plan focused on strategic growth initiatives.

While the company's Q4 Earnings per Share and revenue figures slightly missed Energy Transfer’s analyst community consensus estimates, these minor deviations are easily outweighed by the impressive overall annual performance and future guidance.

Energy Transfer's Vision for the Future of Energy

Energy Transfer is building on its strong financial foundation by diversifying beyond its traditional midstream operations into new growth areas. This strategic shift is exemplified by a recent agreement with CloudBurst Data Centers, marking Energy Transfer's entry into the data center power supply market.

Under the agreement, Energy Transfer will supply up to 450,000 MMBtu per day of firm natural gas via its Oasis Pipeline to CloudBurst's AI-focused data center campus in Central Texas. The natural gas will be used for on-site power generation, providing about 1.2 gigawatts of power to support the data center's operations for at least ten years. Subject to CloudBurst's final investment decision, Phase 1 is expected to begin operations in Q3 2026.

In addition to data centers, Energy Transfer is positioning itself to capitalize on the growing global demand for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). The development of the Lake Charles LNG export facility and a 20-year Sale and Purchase Agreement with Chevron highlight Energy Transfer's commitment to the LNG market. The company also continues to invest in its core infrastructure, such as the Hugh Brinson Pipeline project, which will increase natural gas takeaway capacity from the Permian Basin to markets and trading hubs across Texas.

How Energy Transfer's Financing Fuels Future Returns

A measured approach to financial management supports Energy Transfer's ambitious growth plans. The company recently priced a $3.0 billion senior notes offering, consisting of three tranches: $650 million due in 2030 with a 5.200% interest rate, $1.25 billion due in 2035 with a 5.700% rate, and $1.1 billion due in 2055 with a 6.200% rate.

The proceeds from this offering, approximately $2.97 billion before expenses, are primarily intended to refinance existing debt, including commercial paper and borrowings under its revolving credit facility. This strategic move aims to optimize the company's capital structure, potentially lowering borrowing costs and extending debt maturities.

While Energy Transfer does have a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, which is typical for capital-intensive midstream companies, its current ratio of 1.12 and quick ratio of 0.88 indicate sufficient short-term liquidity. It's also crucial to view this debt in the context of Energy Transfer's substantial investments in future growth. The company has a significant $5 billion capital expenditure budget planned for 2025, dedicated to key projects and strategic expansions that are expected to drive long-term value creation.

A Watchlist Stock with Dual Potential

Investors should consider adding Energy Transfer LP to their watchlists. The company's record-breaking financial performance, high and growing dividend yield, strategic expansion into high-growth sectors, and positive sentiment from analysts and market indicators combine to offer a compelling mix of current income and long-term growth potential.

Energy Transfer's recent moves, current market position, and positive outlook make it a desirable option for value-seeking investors looking to invest in the energy infrastructure space.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.