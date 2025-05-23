Markets
UUUU

Why Energy Fuels Stock Rocketed 20% Higher Today

May 23, 2025 — 05:11 pm EDT

Written by Eric Volkman for The Motley Fool->

Uranium miner Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT: UUUU) received a major boost to its stock on Friday from one of the most powerful market movers lately -- President Donald Trump.

On news that Trump signed a set of executive orders hastening the development of the nuclear energy industry, a clutch of sector stocks rose dramatically. Since uranium is the fuel of choice for nuclear power generation, Energy Fuels stock was swept up in the rally and closed Friday 20% higher. That was miles ahead of the S&P 500 index, which landed in the red with a 0.4% drop.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Quite the comeback for the industry

Demand for power in the U.S. is rising steeply, not least because of the resource-heavy requirements of artificial intelligence (AI). Addressing this need is a priority for the president's administration, as strongly evidenced by his declaring an energy emergency on the first day of his current term in office.

A nuclear power plant photographed in the daytime.

Image source: Getty Images.

On Friday the president signed four executive orders, which collectively ease regulations on the nuclear industry and support its development. More helpful for Energy Fuels directly, the orders also provide greater scope for uranium mining and enrichment activities.

Trump said of nuclear: "It's a hot industry. It's a brilliant industry."

"You have to do it right," he added.

Fuel for future rallies?

Energy Fuels is a clear and obvious pick-and-shovel play on Trump's zeal to get the nuclear industry up and running again. There's quite some distance between intent and execution, however, so we'll have to watch for early indications about how this new push for nuclear is going before better judging how beneficial it might be for the company.

Should you invest $1,000 in Energy Fuels right now?

Before you buy stock in Energy Fuels, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Energy Fuels wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $640,662!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $814,127!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 963% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 168% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 19, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UUUU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.