Why Energy Fuels Stock Dropped Today

Key Points

Uranium prices are through the roof.

Uranium stock Energy Fuels is down anyway.

10 stocks we like better than Energy Fuels ›

Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT: UUUU) stock tumbled 7% through 11:55 a.m. ET Monday -- and no one seems to know why.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Round up the usual suspects

Uranium prices aren't the problem. According to the latest data from Trading Economics, the price of uranium is going positively parabolic. Just over the last two months, the price per pound of uranium is up 12% to $88.40 -- the highest it's been since May 2024, and still making a beeline for the highest prices in the last decade ($106), recorded in February 2024.

Headline news isn't the problem, either. The biggest news in the uranium market today is that South Korea just announced it will build two big new nuclear plants. State-owned Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) is hoping to secure its construction permits in the early 2030s and have the reactors up and running by 2037 and 2038, respectively.

That's a bullish sign for global uranium demand -- not a reason for Energy Fuels stock to be down 7%.

Is Energy Fuels stock a buy?

So why is Energy Fuels stock down today? Allow me to state the obvious:

The stock costs too much.

Analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence expect Energy Fuels to more than double its revenues this year compared with 2025, and to grow revenue sixfold over the next three years, flipping the company from losses to profits by 2028. But here's the thing:

Even if Wall Street analysts are right, the stock's 2028 GAAP profits will be only $0.43 per share. At nearly $24 per share today, that values Energy Fuels stock at 55 times the profit it might (or might not) earn three years from now.

That's too rich for my blood. Energy Fuels stock remains a sell for me.

Should you buy stock in Energy Fuels right now?

Before you buy stock in Energy Fuels, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Energy Fuels wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $464,439!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,150,455!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 26, 2026.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.