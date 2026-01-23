Why Enbridge (ENB) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest close session, Enbridge (ENB) was up +1.52% at $48.20. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.58%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company had gained 0.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 6.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.6%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Enbridge in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 13, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.57, signifying a 7.55% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $11.71 billion, showing a 1.02% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.09 per share and a revenue of $43.77 billion, demonstrating changes of +4.5% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Enbridge. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.08% downward. At present, Enbridge boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Enbridge is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.55. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.77.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ENB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

