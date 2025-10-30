Why Emcor Group Plunged Today

Key Points

Emcor delivered double-digit growth above analyst expectations.

Remaining performance obligations grew even faster than revenue on the back of the AI data center buildout.

Still, near-term guidance wasn't enough for investors, who took profits after a 70% rise in the stock this year.

10 stocks we like better than EMCOR Group ›

Shares of construction services provider Emcor Group (NYSE: EME) had plunged 17% on Thursday by 12:35 p.m. ET.

Emcor is a large-cap, diversified provider of construction services, and it has caught fire this year on the back of demand for artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, which has bolstered its electrical services segment.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Despite beating analyst expectations on both the top and bottom lines this morning, Emcor fell, as its forward guidance wasn't enough to satisfy investors after a 70% run in the stock in 2025.

Emcor sees the perils of high expectations

In the third quarter, Emcor grew revenue 16.4% to $4.3 billion, while earnings per share (EPS) grew slightly slower at 13.3% to $6.57. Both figures beat analysts' expectations, despite the slight margin compression. The star of the show was Emcor's Electrical Construction & Facilities Services segment, which rocketed 52.1% in the quarter. All of Emcor's other segments grew in the low-to-mid-single digits.

So what was the problem? Likely, full-year guidance. For the year, management now expects between $16.7 billion and $16.8 billion in revenue, whereas last quarter's guidance was for between $16.4 billion and $16.9 billion, a wider range with a higher top limit. And while the company raised the bottom end of its EPS estimate range, it didn't increase the top end, keeping it at $25.75 despite the quarter's beat.

Another positive was remaining performance obligations, which are long-term contracts that have yet to be fulfilled. That figure grew 29% to an all-time high of $12.61 billion.

Still, it appears the near-term guidance was enough to cause a round of profit-taking in the high-flying stock.

Emcor is a decent value

After today's plunge, shares trade at 25.6 times 2025 earnings estimates. That's not exactly cheap, but it's also not overly expensive for a company that stands to benefit from the demand for data centers.

Emcor's AI-exposed electrical segment made up about 31% of Emcor's U.S. operations -- the company is divesting its UK operations -- and as that segment makes up a greater portion of the business, overall growth should hold steady or perhaps even accelerate. This is a stock worth investigating to potentially buy on the dip.

Should you invest $1,000 in EMCOR Group right now?

Before you buy stock in EMCOR Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and EMCOR Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $593,442!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,269,127!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,071% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Billy Duberstein and/or his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends EMCOR Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.