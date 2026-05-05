Why Embecta Stock Plummeted Today

Key Points

Embecta's recent quarterly report arrived with disappointing results.

Sales and earnings for fiscal Q2 came in far weaker than anticipated.

Embecta's outlook appears weaker following its latest quarterly report.

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Embecta (NASDAQ: EMBC) stock crashed Tuesday following the company's latest quarterly report. The medical-device specialist's share price ended the daily session down 57.8%.

Before the market opened this morning, Embecta published results for the second quarter of its 2026 fiscal year -- which ended March 31. The company's sales and earnings for the period came in significantly weaker than expected, and investors aren't feeling optimistic about the near-term future.

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Embecta posted big misses in fiscal Q2

With its fiscal Q2 report, Embecta announced non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.27 on sales of $221.8 million. Meanwhile, the average analyst estimate had called for the business to record an adjusted profit of $0.42 per share on sales of roughly $235.7 million. Embecat's sales unexpectedly declined 14.4% year over year in fiscal Q2, and margins were significantly softer tahn anticipated. The company recorded an adjsuted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin of 29.1% in the quarter -- down from a margin of 37.5% in last year's quarter.

What's on deck for Embecta?

With its fiscal Q2 report, Embecta lowered its full-year sales guidance to between $1.015 billion and $1.035 -- down from previous guidance for sales between $1.071 billion and $1.093 billion. The downward sales revision doesn't look massive, but it does raise questions about the company's near-term growth outlook. Meanwhile, the company's adjusted operating margin is now expected to be between 22.25% and 23.25% -- representing a substantial reduction from the previous guidance for a margin between 29% and 30% in the period.

The company expects to close its acquisition of Owen Mumford and for the purchase to have a dilutive impact on earnings of roughly $0.15 per share. While acquisition-related expenses will present an earnings headwind, the company's move to lower guidance on adjusted earnings per share from between $2.80 and $3 to between $1.55 per share and $1.75 per share raises some big questions for investors.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.