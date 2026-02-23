Why Eli Lilly Stock Just Popped

Key Points

Novo Nordisk announced its CagriSema GLP-1 weight loss drug underperformed Eli Lilly's tirzepatide in a trial.

Separately, Lilly announced patients can use a single injector to hold a month's supply of its Zepbound tirzepatide drug.

10 stocks we like better than Eli Lilly ›

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) stock, maker of the Mounjaro and Zepbound GLP-1 weight loss drugs, enjoyed a modest bounce on Monday, rising 3.6% through 10:30 a.m. ET on some good news for Lilly... and some terrible news for rival Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO).

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Novo vs. Lilly

Novo Nordisk first: This morning, the Danish drugmaker, and inventor of the semaglutide-based Wegovy and Ozempic GLP-1 drugs, announced clinical trial results of its new drug CagriSema (a 50-50 mix of amylin analog cagrilintide and Novo's semaglutide glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist).

After 84 weeks' use, Novo reported that patients lost 23% of their body weight with CagriSema -- versus 25.5% with Eli Lilly's tirzepatide. Simply put, Novo's new drug underperformed Lilly's existing drug, giving Lilly the advantage.

And that's not all.

In separate news this morning, Lilly announced that it's launching a new delivery system for Zepbound: KwikPen. It's nothing too revolutionary -- basically just a bigger syringe --. Still, it will allow Zepbound users to buy a full month's supply of the drug in a single pen that can be used to administer the medication in fourths, one shot per week (as opposed to four separate pens, each used weekly).

What does this mean for Eli Lilly stock?

Eli Lilly will keep the price of Zepbound at $299 per month for the lowest dose. Patients opting to use KwikPen for their GLP-1 doses instead of single-dose autoinjectors (or single-dose vials injected with an ordinary syringe) will benefit from having fewer devices to keep track of. Lilly may benefit from saving money on producing fewer syringes.

Net-net, it's probably only a small savings for the pharmaceuticals giant, which did $4.2 billion in Zepbound sales last quarter. The bigger news for Lilly today is Novo's flub on CagriSema.

Should you buy stock in Eli Lilly right now?

Before you buy stock in Eli Lilly, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Eli Lilly wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 23, 2026.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.