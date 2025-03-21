Why Elbit Systems Stock Soared 12% Higher This Week

Combat drone maker Elbit Systems (NASDAQ: ESLT) might not have been so pleased to head into the weekend. After all, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the company's share price rose by almost 12% over the trading week. Investors were quite happy with the latest earnings release posted by the Israel-based defense specialist.

A pair of convincing beats

Well before the market open on Tuesday, Elbit unveiled both its fourth-quarter and full-year results. On the top line, it posted just over $1.93 billion in revenue, which bettered the $1.63 billion in the same period of 2023. It managed a more impressive leap in profitability, with non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) adjusted net income surging 71% higher year over year to over $119 million ($2.66 per share).

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Both headline results were well above the consensus analyst estimates. On average, pundits following Elbit stock were anticipating the company would book only $1.75 billion in revenue and net an adjusted profit of $1.85 per share.

In the earnings release, Elbit didn't hesitate to mention that the quarter was its fourth in a row to notch a double-digit revenue increase.

It quoted CEO Butzi Machlis as saying, "The company has secured significant contracts worldwide, with its advanced technologies achieving major successes and milestones alongside investments in R&D and production infrastructure."

"Our global presence and diversified portfolio position us well to capture increasing global

defense budgets," he added.

A growing backlog

There's likely quite a bit more where that came from, as Elbit reported that its order backlog at the end of December was $22.6 billion, quite some distance above the end-2023 figure of $17.8 billion. It said that around 57% of the former amount was scheduled to be shipped this year and next.

Given the numerous conflicts around the world that are relying more on drone technology to save lives and money, Elbit should do just fine going forward. This company feels very much like it is in the right business at the right time in history.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $307,378 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $40,591 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $512,780!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Continue »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.