Why Elastic Stock Snapped 16.2% Lower Today

Key Points

Elastic beat Q2 earnings expectations with $0.64 per share versus the expected $0.58, yet the stock fell 16.2%.

The recent 43-day government shutdown delayed several expected contracts.

At 4.8 times trailing sales, Elastic trades at a low valuation for an AI specialist with 16% revenue growth.

10 stocks we like better than Elastic ›

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) stock lost its bounce on Friday, following the company's second-quarter earnings report. The enterprise search and data security expert's shares were down 11% at 2:30 p.m. ET. Around 10:40 a.m. ET, the stock had dipped as low as 16.2%.

Strong results couldn't stop Elastic's slide

Elastic's Q2 sales rose 16% year over year, landing at $423 million. Adjusted earnings rose from $0.59 to $0.64 per share. The Street consensus had called for earnings near $0.58 per share on revenue of roughly $418 million.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

So Elastic beat the analyst community's targets, and management's guidance for the next quarter was also more bullish than the current Wall Street projections.

The stock fell to multi-year lows anyway, as investors focused on a couple of bearish data points. Only 23% of Elastic's large customers are using its generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools, and the recent government shutdown pushed expected contracts into future reporting periods. Moreover, the company faces increased competition in key areas, including security and observability, which raises questions about its financial prospects in these fields.

Why Elastic should bounce back from here

At the same time, Elastic is transitioning many customers from monthly payments to annual contracts, making the resulting revenues more predictable and customers more loyal. New products like the DiskBBQ search algorithm and a handy Agent Builder should support Elastic's customer and revenue growth.

And the stock is down 26% year-to-date, trading at 4.8 times trailing sales. That's a low valuation for an AI specialist with double-digit sales growth. And the modest adoption of Elastic's generative AI may be an untapped growth opportunity.

All things considered, Elastic could be a good long-term buy after this price drop. It looks like an overreaction.

Should you invest $1,000 in Elastic right now?

Before you buy stock in Elastic, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Elastic wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $569,871!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,107,298!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 982% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Elastic. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.