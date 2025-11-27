Why Is Edison International (EIX) Up 6.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Edison International (EIX). Shares have added about 6.7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Edison International due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Edison International before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Edison International Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y



Edison International reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.34 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.16 by 8.3%. The bottom line also increased 55% from $1.51 in the year-ago quarter.



The company recorded GAAP earnings of $2.16 per share compared with $1.33 in the third quarter of 2024.

EIX’s Total Revenues

Edison International's third-quarter operating revenues totaled $5.75 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.61 billion by 2.6%. The top line also increased 10.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $5.2 billion.

Operational Highlights of Edison International

During the third quarter of 2025, total operating expenses increased 2.7% year over year to $4.32 billion.



Purchased power and fuel costs decreased 10.4% year over year, while depreciation and amortization expenses rose 21.4% during the same time frame.



Operation and maintenance (O&M) costs decreased 15.6% in the quarter. Property and other taxes also declined 4.2%.



The operating income amounted to $1.43 billion compared with $0.99 billion in the prior-year period.

Segmental Results of EIX

Southern California Edison’s third-quarter adjusted earnings were $2.58 per share compared with $1.74 in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase was due to higher revenues from the 2025 GRC final decision.



Edison International Parent and Other incurred an adjusted loss of 24 cents per share compared with the year-ago quarter’s loss of 23 cents. This was due to higher interest expense.

Edison International’s Financial Update

As of Sept. 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents amounted to $364 million compared with $193 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



The long-term debt was $34.48 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025, higher than the 2024-end level of $33.53 billion.



Net cash flow from operating activities during the first nine months of 2025 was $4.23 billion compared with $3.84 billion in the prior-year period.



Total capital expenditures were $4.62 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025, higher than $4.21 billion in the year-ago period.

EIX’s 2025 Guidance

The company has narrowed its 2025 earnings outlook. EIX expects to generate earnings in the range of $5.95-$6.20 per share compared with the previous guidance of $5.94-$6.34. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at $6.10 per share, which lies higher the midpoint of the company’s revised guided range.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted -22.06% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Edison International has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision indicates a downward shift. Notably, Edison International has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Edison International belongs to the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry. Another stock from the same industry, FirstEnergy (FE), has gained 3.4% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended September 2025.

FirstEnergy reported revenues of $4.15 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +11.2%. EPS of $0.83 for the same period compares with $0.85 a year ago.

For the current quarter, FirstEnergy is expected to post earnings of $0.59 per share, indicating a change of -11.9% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -2% over the last 30 days.

FirstEnergy has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

