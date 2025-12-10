Why EchoStar Stock Surged Higher Today

Key Points

A growing SpaceX valuation is enriching EchoStar.

EchoStar took an interest in SpaceX from spectrum license sales first announced in September.

10 stocks we like better than EchoStar ›

Shares of satellite communications company EchoStar (NASDAQ: SATS) have been rocketing higher this month. The stock continued its ascent today.

After surging as much as 7.4%, EchoStar stock remained higher by 6.8% as of 12:05 p.m. ET. That has helped it soar by over 36% in December alone.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

A SpaceX IPO

Investors are pouring into EchoStar stock as reports surfaced of plans for an initial public offering (IPO) of privately held SpaceX. That's because EchoStar has announced two spectrum licensing sales to SpaceX since September that included payments in SpaceX equity.

EchoStar first announced it would sell the spectrum licenses for its AWS-4 and H-block satellite networks to SpaceX for $17 billion. That included $8.5 billion in SpaceX stock priced at the private company's valuation at the time. Last month, the companies added EchoStar's AWS-3 spectrum in another deal, valued at approximately $2.6 billion in SpaceX stock.

Now reports have surfaced that SpaceX may go public at a valuation of $800 billion next year. SpaceX founder Elon Musk subsequently called those reports "not accurate" in a social media post.

Regardless, investors who believe SpaceX may eventually go public have decided to capitalize on this potential development by owning EchoStar shares.

Should you invest $1,000 in EchoStar right now?

Before you buy stock in EchoStar, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and EchoStar wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $521,550!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,904!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 981% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 8, 2025

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.