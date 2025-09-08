Why EchoStar Stock Soared Today

Key Points EchoStar will sell some of its 5G spectrum licenses to SpaceX.

SpaceX will pay EchoStar $19 billion in cash, stock, and interest obligations.

EchoStar believes this deal will put the Federal Communications Commission's investigation into the company to bed.

10 stocks we like better than EchoStar ›

Shares of satellite communications company EchoStar (NASDAQ: SATS), owner of the Sling and Boost Mobile brands, soared by 18.2% through 10 a.m. ET Monday -- for reasons that have nothing to do with either Sling or Boost Mobile.

On Monday morning, EchoStar announced it will sell its AWS-4 and H-block satellite spectrum licenses to SpaceX for the latter's use with Starlink. The total sales price: $19 billion.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

EchoStar's big spectrum sale

EchoStar is inking a cash and stock deal to sell off some of its spectrum, which the Federal Communications Commission has criticized the company for failing to make full use of. SpaceX will pay $8.5 billion cash, cover about $2 billion worth of interest payments on EchoStar's debt to its lenders between now and November 2027, and give the company $8.5 billion worth of SpaceX stock.

Additionally, the companies have agreed that SpaceX will sell back to EchoStar access to the spectrum, for use by Boost Mobile subscribers desiring Starlink Direct to Cell service on their phones.

What this means for EchoStar

EchoStar says it expects that this spectrum sale, in conjunction with another one that it announced previously, "will resolve the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) inquiries," and put its legal troubles to bed. That alone partly explains investors' positive reaction to the news.

And then there's the cash.

According to S&P Global Market Intelligence data, EchoStar -- which only has a market cap of about $22 billion -- is carrying more than $30 billion in debt, and paid out more than $480 million in interest last year. SpaceX's cash payments and interest coverage will significantly bolster EchoStar's balance sheet. Additionally, the stock portion of the sale gives EchoStar a chance to participate in the success of SpaceX. So this seems like a good deal for all involved.

Should you invest $1,000 in EchoStar right now?

Before you buy stock in EchoStar, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and EchoStar wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $670,781!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,023,752!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,052% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 8, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.