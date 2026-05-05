Why Eaton Stock Short-Circuited Today

Key Points

Eaton's Q1 revenue rose 17% year over year, beating Wall Street estimates by a wide margin.

Management kept full-year guidance nearly flat, disappointing investors hoping for a bigger raise.

Investors may be overreacting to cautious guidance.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Shares of Eaton (NYSE: ETN) took a painful shock on Tuesday morning. The global provider of power management hardware and related services reported strong Q1 results, but investors quickly focused on management's modest guidance targets instead. As a result, Eaton's stock fell as much as 8.1% before recovering to a 3.4% drawdown as of 11:40 a.m. ET.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

What went wrong when everything went right

Eaton's Q1 sales rose 17% year over year, landing at $7.45 billion. The average Wall Street analyst was looking for $7.13 billion. Further down the income statement, adjusted earnings rose 3.3% to $2.81 per share. Here, the Street had expected $2.73 per share.

So Eaton exceeded financial expectations across the board in the first quarter, but the stock still stumbled for two reasons.

First, the stock entered the earnings event at a lofty valuation, so anything short of a home run report could (and did) spark a price correction. Even now, Eaton trades at 39 times trailing earnings and 45 times free cash flow -- among the highest such ratios in the specialty industrial machinery sector.

Second, management held Eaton's full-year revenue guidance quite steady, raising the midpoint by 0.2%. That's disappointing in light of a Street-stumping sales performance in Q1, and the recent closing of two acquisitions for $11 billion. Should investors expect a slowdown in the next few quarters, despite the AI frenzy and the addition of two new subsidiaries?

Eaton's backlog says, "relax"

There's no shortage of orders. Eaton plays a leading role in the AI data center boom, providing electrical systems and services to the majority of data center builds in North America. The order backlog in that specific market jumped 48% from the year-ago report.

CEO Paulo Ruiz and his team didn't frame the guidance range as a problem. Management comments centered on strong data center demand, sector-leading order flows, and clear visibility to continued revenue growth -- Eaton's rolling book-to-bill ratio was 1.1, indicating that new orders are coming in faster than Eaton can fill them.

The stock took a hit, but Eaton's order book suggests the real story is still being written.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 963%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 201% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 5, 2026.

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Eaton Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.