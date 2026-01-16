Why Eaton Stock Popped Today

Key Points

HSBC analyst Sean McLoughlin upgraded Eaton stock today.

The analyst sees rising demand for equipment to run AI data centers lifting Eaton stock.

10 stocks we like better than Eaton Plc ›

Eaton (NYSE: ETN) stock jumped in Friday trading after HSBC analyst Sean McLoughlin upgraded the power and electrical components giant to a buy rating and set a $400 price target.

As of 12:05 p.m. ET, Eaton shares are up 4.6%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Why HSBC loves Eaton

In his note, McLoughlin cited the growing need for artificial intelligence data centers -- and for "diversified" power management products to help run them -- for his optimism over Eaton. According to the analyst, this trend of growing investment in artificial intelligence gives Eaton stock "above-market growth prospects."

That's right, folks. HSBC just said Eaton is an AI stock.

Is Eaton stock a buy?

What are Eaton's "above-market growth prospects," exactly, and are they good enough to make the stock a buy?

According to the consensus of analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Eaton's on course to grow earnings about 10% annually over the next five years. Eaton. McLoughlin, in particular, probably expects it to do better than that, because according to Morningstar data, S&P companies as a whole are expected to grow earnings at 10.5% over the same period -- and he'd better be right for Eaton stock to be a buy.

Valued on trailing earnings, Eaton stock costs a hefty 33 times earnings. Weak free cash flow of only $3.3 billion (versus $3.9 billion reported earnings) gives the stock an even more expensive price-to-free cash flow ratio of 39. With only a 1.2% dividend yield to make up the difference, I can't find a way to square the valuation on Eaton stock with McLoughlin's opinion that the stock is a "buy."

Eaton stock looks like a sell to me.

Should you buy stock in Eaton Plc right now?

Before you buy stock in Eaton Plc, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Eaton Plc wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $474,847!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,146,655!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 958% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 16, 2026.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.