Why Dynatrace Stock Plummeted Today

Key Points

Dynatrace beat sales and earnings expectations for fiscal Q4 and issued solid forward guidance.

Investors are worried about competitive threats facing the business.

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Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) stock tumbled in Wednesday's trading. The artificial intelligence (AI) analytics company's share price fell 11.4% in the session. Shares had been off as much as 16.4% but regained some ground.

Before the market opened this morning, Dynatrace published results for the fourth quarter of its 2026 fiscal year -- which ended March 31. The company actually posted sales and earnings that topped Wall Street's forecasts, but forward guidance underwhelmed the market.

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Fiscal Q4 beats weren't enough to lift Dynatrace

In fiscal Q4, Dynatrace posted non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings of $0.41 per share on sales of $531.72 million. Adjusted earnings per share beat the average analyst estimate by $0.02, and revenue topped the consensus target by roughly $10.6 million.

Subscription revenue rose roughly 19% year over year to hit $506 million, and overall revenue was up roughly 19% compared to the prior-year quarter. Despite encouraging sales momentum, elements of management's commentary on the quarter and forward guidance caused investors to sell out of the stock.

What's next for Dynatrace?

Dynatrace is guiding for sales to come in between $547 million and $551 million in the current quarter, which actually came in significantly ahead of the average analyst estimate's call for sales of $548.2 million. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings are projected to be between $0.44 and $0.45 -- with that midpoint of that range falling slightly short of the average analyst estimate's call for adjusted per-share earnings of $0.45.

Dynatrace is guiding for annual recurring revenue to be between $2.3 billion and $2.4 billion this fiscal year -- up from $2.05 billion last year. At the midpoint of the guidance range, that would mean delivering annual growth of roughly 14% -- down from growth of 18% last year. The company's fiscal Q4 results and guidance weren't terrible, but they weren't enough to assuage investor concerns about competitive pressures.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.