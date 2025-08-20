Why Dycom Industries Stock Withered by Almost 5% on Wednesday

Key Points The contracting-services company set a new record for revenue in its latest quarter of fiscal 2026.

It also posted a solid gain on the bottom line.

It isn't easy for either people or companies to get over an average Hump Day. One exception today was telecom and utility industry contracting-services provider Dycom Industries (NYSE: DY). The company's shares closed almost 5% higher in price thanks to a well-received quarterly earnings report. That jump looked especially impressive next to the S&P 500 index's 0.2% dip on the day.

Setting a new record

Dycom's second quarter of fiscal 2026 saw the company reach a fresh, all-time high for revenue, with the top line expanding by 15% year over year to nearly $1.38 billion. Speaking of expansion, Dycom managed to boost its generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net income figure by 43% to $97.5 million, or $3.33 per share.

With those improvements, the company convincingly beat the consensus analyst estimate for profitability, although it slightly missed on revenue. The collective pundit top-line expectation was $1.41 billion; for per-share GAAP net income, it was only $2.92.

In its earnings release, Dycom attributed its double-digit growth to significantly higher customer demand for digital infrastructure. It also credited better operational efficiency and "measured" cash-flow management.

More revenue growth in store, company says

Investors were surely cheered by the fact that Dycom firmly believes it'll keep the growth train well on track.

It proffered guidance for the entirety of fiscal 2026, calling for revenue to hit $5.29 billion to almost $5.43 billion, which would represent growth of at least 12.5% over the previous year's tally -- and that's accounting for more than $114 million the company took in during fiscal 2025 for a potentially non-recurring activity -- storm restoration services.

Dycom did not provide any profitability guidance for this fiscal year.

