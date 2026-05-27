Why Dycom Industries Stock Exploded Today

Key Points

Dycom beat on sales and beat on earnings this morning.

Data center and fiber optic communication demand is exploding, driving record revenue for Dycom.

10 stocks we like better than Dycom Industries ›

Dycom Industries (NYSE: DY) stock soared 29.6% through 11:15 a.m. ET Wednesday after crushing analyst forecasts for fiscal Q1 2027 sales and earnings.

Heading into the report, Wall Street had forecast Dycom would earn $2.72 billion on less than $1.7 billion in sales. In fact, Dycom earned $4.42 per share on just under $2 billion in sales -- then raised guidance for the rest of the year.

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Dycom Q1 earnings

Dycom's in the business of providing specialty contracting services for building telecommunications infrastructure and utilities -- and business is booming in the era of artificial intelligence. Dycom's sales surged 56% year over year, of which nearly half was organic growth, and the remainder from acquisitions.

GAAP profits -- not quite as good as the non-GAAP numbers noted above -- still hit $3 per share, a 43.5% year-over-year increase. What's more, Dycom reported $11.9 billion in backlog, a 46.5% year-over-year increase that foreshadows even stronger sales and earnings growth to come.

What's next for Dycom

CEO Dan Peyovich explains that "demand for fiber infrastructure and data center builds is more robust today than it has ever been," driving "record" revenue in the first quarter and allowing the company to raise guidance for the rest of this year.

For all of fiscal 2027, Dycom now expects revenue in the $7.5 billion range, well ahead of Wall Street's $7.1 billion forecast. And we'll get our first clear view of how realistic that looks when Dycom reports its Q2 numbers three months from now. Wall Street is looking for only $1.8 billion in Q2 sales -- but Dycom thinks it might pass $2 billion.

As surprises go, that one would be quite pleasant.

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Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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