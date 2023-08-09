Why Duolingo Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) were up 11.9% as of 12:15 p.m. EDT Wednesday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the language-focused education technology company announced strong second-quarter 2023 results.

Duolingo's quarterly revenue climbed 44% year over year to $126.8 million, well above the $123.7 million analysts were expecting. On the bottom line, Duolingo swung to a net income of $3.7 million, or $0.08 per share, pivoting from a loss of $0.38 per share in the same year-ago period and trouncing analysts' models for a loss of $0.19 per share.

So what

"We delivered exceptional results this quarter, with our continued strong user growth helping to drive our excellent financial performance," stated Duolingo co-founder and CEO Luis von Ahn. "We believe that our focus on product-led growth propelled us to record-high daily and monthly active users and subscribers, while our disciplined execution led to increased profitability."

Indeed, paid subscribers climbed 59% year over year to a company-record 5.2 million during the quarter, monthly active users grew 50% to 74.1 million, and daily active users rose 62% to 21.4 million. Total bookings also increased 41% year over year to $137.5 million, while subscription bookings gained 43% to $106.3 million.

Now what

For the third quarter of 2023, Duolingo expects revenue of $129.5 million to $132.5 million -- whereas analysts were modeling Q3 revenue near the lower end of that range. As such, Duolingo also raised its outlook for the full-year 2023 to call for bookings of $569 million to $575 million (up from $552 million to $561 million), revenue of $510 million to $516 million (up from $500 million to $509 million), and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $71.4 million to $77.4 million (increased from prior guidance of $55 million to $61 million).

Ultimately, this was a solid beat-and-raise performance from Duolingo, and shares are responding in kind.

10 stocks we like better than Duolingo

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Duolingo wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2023

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Duolingo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.