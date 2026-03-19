Why Is DTE Energy (DTE) Up 3.1% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for DTE Energy (DTE). Shares have added about 3.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is DTE Energy due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for DTE Energy Company before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

DTE Energy's Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Increase Year Over Year



DTE Energy Company reported fourth-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52 by 8.6%. The bottom line increased 9.3% from the year-ago reported figure of $1.51.



The company reported GAAP earnings of $1.77 per share compared with $1.41 in the prior-year quarter.



For 2025, the company reported operating earnings of $7.36 per share, higher than the prior-year figure of $6.83.

Highlights of the Release

Operating net income in the quarter was $343 million compared with $314 million in the year-ago period.

DTE Electric invested more than $3.6 billion toward boosting reliability and building cleaner energy generation. DTE Gas invested $661 million to upgrade its natural gas system.



During the quarter, the company negotiated its first hyperscale data center contracts to provide 1.4 gigawatts (GW) of load to power Oracle’s new data center in Saline Township, MI, paving the way to deliver significant affordability benefits to its customers.

Segmental Details of DTE

DTE Electric: The segment reported earnings of $1.01 per share compared with 95 cents in the prior-year quarter.



DTE Gas: The segment reported operating earnings of 58 cents per share compared with 50 cents in the year-ago period.



Non-Utility Operations: The segment reported operating earnings of 40 cents per share compared with 56 cents in the fourth quarter of 2024.

DTE’s 2026 Guidance

DTE Energy has provided its 2026 operating EPS guidance. The company expects the metric to be in the range of $7.59-$7.73. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $7.72, which is near the higher end of the company’s guided range.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended downward during the past month.

VGM Scores

Currently, DTE Energy has a average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a score of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision looks promising. Interestingly, DTE Energy has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

DTE Energy is part of the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry. Over the past month, Exelon (EXC), a stock from the same industry, has gained 4.3%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended December 2025 more than a month ago.

Exelon reported revenues of $5.41 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -1.1%. EPS of $0.59 for the same period compares with $0.64 a year ago.

Exelon is expected to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -3.3%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -1.4%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) for Exelon. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.