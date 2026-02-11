Why Dropbox (DBX) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Dropbox (DBX) closed the most recent trading day at $24.41, moving -2.28% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online file-sharing company had lost 6.62% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.28%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Dropbox in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 19, 2026. On that day, Dropbox is projected to report earnings of $0.66 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 9.59%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $627.51 million, down 2.5% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.82 per share and a revenue of $2.51 billion, representing changes of +13.25% and -1.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dropbox. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Dropbox is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Dropbox currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.16. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.58 for its industry.

Investors should also note that DBX has a PEG ratio of 1.32 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.8 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

