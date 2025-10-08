Why DraftKings Stock Sank by 22% Last Month

Key Points

The sports betting specialist wasn't a good bet during the month, as its shares fell at a double-digit rate.

Competition is intensifying, with smaller wagering companies snapping up business.

10 stocks we like better than DraftKings ›

September was the month when the new National Football League (NFL) season kicked into high gear. However, you might not know that from the performance of a company eagerly courting the league's many bettors -- next-generation wager specialist DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG).

That's because the company's stock sank by 22% that month on the back of several negative factors, including competition and one or more downbeat analyst notes. All in all, the company was likely glad when September ended.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Here comes fresh competition

DraftKings started the month on something of a high note, as it published market-pleasing quarterly results only a few weeks earlier.

In its second-quarter results, unveiled in early August, it posted its sixth consecutive quarter where it earned over $1 billion in revenue. That metric grew a robust 37% year over year to $1.5 billion, while headline net income doubled and then some to almost $158 million. Both figures easily topped the consensus analyst estimates.

But that's the problem with double-digit growth and profitability; the business world notices, and folks with ambition, drive, and capital do something about it.

The prediction markets space is growing significantly, meaning more and intensifying competition for companies like DraftKings. For example, privately held Kalshi posted record trading volume two days in a row in late September. This worries investors, who likely (and understandably) fear that the barriers to entry in legalized sports wagering aren't high enough to protect DraftKings.

Several pundits and investors pointed this out in new DraftKings takes during the month. One was published by The Bear Cave, a popular online newsletter featuring critiques of high-profile stocks.

The site's Edwin Dorsey cited such competitors as a major reason to be concerned about DraftKings. Of those up-and-comers, Dorsey wrote that their "Better odds, higher liquidity, a simple user interface, and nationwide availability for anyone over 18 have attracted significant customer interest."

Fighting back

To DraftKings' credit, those barbs seem to be intensifying its competitive spirit, if anything. As September came to a close, the company announced it had signed a major advertising agreement with media giant -- and major NFL broadcaster -- NBCUniversal (a unit of Comcast).

In DraftKings' words, this deal will see it "featured across NBCUniversal's extensive portfolio of sports properties, spanning the NFL, PGA TOUR, Ryder Cup, Premier League, NCAA football and basketball, NBA, WNBA, and more."

The company already has quite a presence in sports broadcasting; this is a play at becoming even more ubiquitous. Perhaps this will help it keep those increasingly persistent competitors at bay.

Should you invest $1,000 in DraftKings right now?

Before you buy stock in DraftKings, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and DraftKings wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $642,328!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,134,270!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,064% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Comcast. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.