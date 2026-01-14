Why Dow Stock Floated Higher Today

Key Points

A top-down analysis of the U.S. chemical sector is predicting notable growth over the next few years.

It is expected to expand by 36% between last year and 2033.

An optimistic analysis of the U.S. plastics market was the spark that ignited a surge in Dow (NYSE: DOW) stock on Hump Day. The storied chemical company, which has been a laggard of a stock over the past year or so, saw its price leap more than 6% skyward as a result.

Major improvements

Before market open that day, Research and Markets published a report on the state of the market. Titled "The United States Plastic Market Report by Type, Application, End User, States and Company Analysis 2025-2033," the report asserts that the domestic plastics industry is positioned for robust growth in the coming years.

The firm's analysts are forecasting that, fueled by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of just under 4%, the American plastics industry will expand from a bit over $195 billion last year to more than $266 billion by 2033.

According to them, this growth will stem from rising demand in various industrial sectors, including automotive, construction, and packaging. Innovations in next-generation, sustainable plastic technologies will also play a role.

Beaten-down, but not out

Dow stock was a significant underperformer last year, as the company has been burdened by a mix of negative factors. Among these are oversupply, rising costs for inputs, and relatively weak demand globally. A 50% cut to the company's once-generous dividend didn't help improve investor sentiment.

Could this be the start of a rally for the shares? I wouldn't be so sure, as Dow's struggles are far from over. However, the chemical industry is cyclical, and it could turn when and if those negative factors play out. Personally, though, I don't see many signs of an impending change at the moment, so I'd probably sit on the sidelines with Dow stock for now.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.