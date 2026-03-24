Why the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Can't Pick a Direction Today

Key Points

Monday's rally faded after Iran denied that direct negotiations with the U.S. had taken place.

Energy stocks are up about 2% while tech and communication services are lagging.

No single stock is driving major index moves today; it's a broad, low-conviction session.

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Stock market indexes are having a bit of an identity crisis today. After Monday's enthusiastic rally, Wall Street woke up Tuesday morning and apparently forgot why it was so excited. Most stocks trended lower in the morning session but the market made a broad comeback by lunch ET. Trading volumes are lower than average, too.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) is clinging to modest gains, just above the breakeven line at 1:20 p.m. ET. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is also treading water with a 0.2% drop. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), meanwhile, is the grumpiest of the bunch, down by about 0.7% as several large tech stocks take a breather.

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The mixed canvas today reflects a market caught between hope and reality. Monday's surge came after President Trump announced "very good and productive" discussions with Iran aimed at cooling hostilities. Investors loved that narrative; visions of falling oil prices and reduced geopolitical risk danced in their heads.

But the ribbon on that optimistic package came undone pretty quickly. Iranian state media pushed back on the claim, stating that no direct negotiations had actually taken place. So much for that relief rally.

What's driving today's action

The Iran situation remains the dominant force shaping market sentiment, and the oil market tells that story clearly.

After falling sharply on Monday's ceasefire hopes, crude prices have climbed right back up. The Strait of Hormuz remains a flashpoint. Trump warned over the weekend about potential strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure if the critical shipping lane isn't reopened, and Iran responded with its own threats targeting U.S. assets in the region. None of this screams "imminent peace deal."

Sector performance reflects the uncertain environment. Energy stocks are leading the way, up around 2%, which makes sense given the oil price rebound. Basic materials and utilities are also in the green, each up about 1%. These are classic moves when investors are worried about inflation and looking for defensive positions.

On the flip side, the communication services and technology sectors are down by 1%-2%. When growth-oriented sectors lag while commodity and defensive plays take the lead, it usually signals that investors are cautious about the economic outlook.

Looking at individual stock moves, there's not much drama to report. The top six Dow components in terms of weighted index impact are split evenly, three up and three down, with no standout performers. For the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, the biggest movers are skewing slightly negative, though giants Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT), and Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) are staying green.

But none of these bellwethers are moving more than roughly 3%. It's a choppy, low-conviction session rather than a day defined by any single company's news.

What this means for investors

The big picture here is that markets are stuck in a holding pattern, waiting for clarity on several fronts. The Iran situation is the most immediate concern, and the military action has direct effects on the global economy. Energy costs affect every corner of Wall Street and the economy at large.

Looking ahead, the market seems content to wait and see at the moment, neither panicking nor celebrating. Sometimes the most honest thing the market can do is shrug, and that's pretty much what's happening this Tuesday afternoon.

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Anders Bylund has positions in Walmart. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Applied Materials, and Walmart and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.