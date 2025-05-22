Why Domo Stock Skyrocketed Today

Shares of Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) absolutely soared on Thursday. The stock had gained 30.5% at 1:30 p.m. ET, driven by a robust earnings report.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Domo's Q1 2026 report by the numbers

The cloud-based software specialist reported $80.1 million of top-line revenue in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, unchanged from the year-ago period. Further down the income statement, Domo saw an adjusted net loss of $0.09 per share. That's a strong improvement from a net loss of $0.33 per share. The average Wall Street analyst had expected a larger loss of roughly $0.11 per share.

Beyond the usual headline numbers, Domo expanded its subscription-based list of unfilled orders by 24% year over year. Most of the new business appears to be of a long-term nature. The unfilled orders are expected to convert into actual revenues at a much faster rate in calendar year 2026 and beyond.

How to start a Domo position today

Domo CEO Josh James highlighted the company's innovative approach to a dynamic technology market. "Our Q1 momentum is proof positive that our strategy is fueling powerful, innovative solutions for our customers," he said in a prepared statement. "We're not just keeping pace in the fast-moving world of data and AI -- we're leading the charge."

Looking ahead, Domo's management expects second-quarter and full-year sales to remain comparable to the results of fiscal year 2025. In other words, there's a big pot of future revenues brewing behind the scenes, and investors need to be patient with a gradual process of generating revenues.

As such, the stock may be prone to volatility in the next few quarters. If you want to pounce on this stock before it gets too expensive, I suggest splitting that investment in at least three parts. That's a time-honored method to build a fresh stock position without worrying too much about short-term price changes.

Should you invest $1,000 in Domo right now?

Before you buy stock in Domo, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Domo wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $644,254!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $807,814!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 962% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 169% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 19, 2025

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.