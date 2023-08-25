Why Domo Stock Is Crashing Today

What happened

Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) stock is getting pummeled in Friday's trading. The data-software company's share price was down 42.1% at 11:45 a.m. ET, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Domo released its second-quarter results after the market closed yesterday, posting sales and earnings for the period that actually came in ahead of Wall Street's targets. The company recorded a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss per share of $0.02 on sales of $79.67 million in the quarter, while the average analyst estimate had called for a per-share loss of $0.09 on revenue of $78.9 million. While its Q2 results beat expectations, the company had some bad news on its demand outlook.

So what

Domo grew revenue roughly 5% year over year (YOY) in the second quarter and managed to post a narrower-than-expected loss, but other metrics also suggested demand softness to come. The company ended the quarter with remaining performance obligations (RPO) of $357.6 million -- up just 2% YOY. The specialist in business intelligence software also issued substantial downward revisions to its forward performance guidance.

Now what

For the third quarter, Domo is guiding for sales to be between $78.5 million and $79.5 million. It also expects an adjusted loss per share between $0.10 and $0.14. Given that the company posted sales of $79 million and an adjusted net loss of $0.13 in last year's quarter, there's not much to get excited about there.

For the full year, management is guiding for sales between $316 million and $320 million, suggesting annual growth of roughly 3% at the midpoint of the target. The company is also guiding for an adjusted loss per share between $0.39 and $0.47 in the period.

Prior to its Q2 release, Domo's most recent guidance had called for sales to be between $323 million and $330 million and its adjusted loss to be between $0.27 per share and $0.39 per share. Meanwhile, the average analyst estimate had expected the company to post an adjusted loss of $0.36 per share on sales of roughly $325.5 million in the period.

10 stocks we like better than Domo

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Domo wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 21, 2023

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.