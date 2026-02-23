Why Domino's Pizza Stock Popped Today

Key Points

Market share gains are helping to drive Domino's profits higher.

Investors are in store for higher dividends.

10 stocks we like better than Domino's Pizza ›

Shares of Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ: DPZ) rallied on Monday after management highlighted the restaurant chain's massive expansion opportunity.

By the close of trading, Domino's stock price was up more than 4%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Domino's is winning market share

Even as struggling competitors like Pizza Hut shuttered locations, Domino's opened 392 new stores in the fourth quarter and a total of 776 in fiscal 2025.

The pizza king's popular promotions, such as its "Best Deal Ever," which features a pizza with any toppings for just $9.99, are resonating with value-focused consumers. Domino's same-store sales at its U.S. locations grew by 3.7% in the fourth quarter.

In all, the restaurant giant's revenue rose 6.4% to $91.8 million.

"These strong results flowed through to increased franchisee profits, showcasing our ability to drive store-level profitability while providing incredible value for our customers," CEO Russell Weiner said in a press release.

All told, Domino's net income climbed 7.2% to $12.2 million. Earnings per share, which were boosted by stock buybacks, jumped 9.4% to $5.35.

A long runway for expansion

Domino's rising profitability and strong free cash flow generation -- to the tune of $671.5 million in 2025 -- is enabling the company to boost its payouts to investors. The pizza leader raised its quarterly dividend by 15% to $1.99 per share.

Peering further into the future, Weiner sees the potential for Domino's to grow far larger than it is today.

"When I look at our current market share in comparison to other leaders within QSR [quick-service restaurants] who own 40% to 50% of their categories, I believe that Domino's can double our retail sales from where they are today," Weiner said during a conference call with analysts.

Should you buy stock in Domino's Pizza right now?

Before you buy stock in Domino's Pizza, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Domino's Pizza wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 23, 2026.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Domino's Pizza. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.