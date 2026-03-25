Why Is Dominion Energy (D) Down 5.4% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Dominion Energy (D). Shares have lost about 5.4% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Dominion Energy due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Dominion Energy Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Dominion Energy Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Dominion Energy Inc. delivered fourth-quarter 2025 operating earnings of 68 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 64 cents by 6.3%. The bottom line increased 17.2% from the year-ago quarter's level.

GAAP earnings were 65 cents per share compared with 14 cents in the year-ago quarter. The differences between GAAP and operating earnings for the period include gains and losses on nuclear decommissioning trust funds, mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities and other adjustments.

Operating earnings for 2025 were $3.42 per share, up 23.5% from $2.77 in 2024.

Revenues of Dominion Energy

Revenues of $4.09 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.56 billion by 14.9%. The top line increased 20.4% from $3.4 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues for 2025 were $16.51 billion, up 14.2% year over year.

Highlights of D’s Q4 Release

Total operating expenses rose 10.9% year over year to $3.34 billion due to increased electric fuel and other energy-related purchases, purchased electricity and purchased gas compared with the year-ago period.

The company registered attractive customer growth across its Virginia and South Carolina service areas, along with commercial load growth driven by data centers. Dominion Energy Virginia connected 11 new data centers in 2025 and expects to connect a total of 13 data centers in 2026.

Interest and related charges in the quarter were up 14.6% year over year.

Operating net earnings in the reported quarter were $593 million, up 17.7% year over year.

Segmental Details of Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Virginia: Net income was $536 million, up 21.8% year over year.

Dominion Energy South Carolina: Net income of $106 million increased 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Contracted Energy: Net income of $117 million rose 116.7% from $83 million in the year-ago quarter.

Corporate and Other: Net loss of $166 million was wider than the loss of $92 million in the prior-year quarter.

Dominion Energy’s Financial Highlights

Current assets as of Dec. 31, 2025, were $8.07 billion compared with $6.61 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Total long-term debt as of Dec. 31, 2025, was $44.08 billion, up from $37.53 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

In 2025, cash from operating activities was $5.36 billion compared with $5.02 billion in the year-ago period.

Guidance of Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy initiated its 2026 operating earnings guidance in the range of $3.45 to $3.69. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.60 per share, which is higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

D expects its long-term annual operating earnings growth guidance of 5-7% through 2030. The company plans to invest $65 billion in the 2026-2030 time period.







How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a flat trend in fresh estimates.

VGM Scores

At this time, Dominion Energy has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. However, the stock has a score of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Dominion Energy has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.