Why Dogecoin Is Surging Today

Key Points Bitcoin's rally to a new all-time high is helping to boost valuations for Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Investors are buying into crypto tokens in hopes that interest rate policy and other catalysts will push valuations higher.

Dogecoin could see pricing moves related to discussions on regulatory frameworks for the crypto industry next week.

10 stocks we like better than Dogecoin ›

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is seeing a big valuation surge in Friday's trading. The cryptocurrency's token price had risen 11.5% over the past 24 hours as of 5 p.m. ET. At the same point in the day's trading, Bitcoin was up 3.8% over the previous 24 hours, and Ethereum was up 5.8%.

The broader cryptocurrency market is surging today, and Dogecoin's valuation is getting a big boost from the momentum. Bitcoin's token price crossed the $118,000 threshold for the first time today, and investors are betting that the latest leg of the crypto bull market has room to run.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Dogecoin is surging amid a big rally for the crypto market

Crypto valuations are surging amid signs of strength for Bitcoin and an increasingly favorable outlook on the macroeconomic front. The Federal Reserve will be hosting its next meeting on July 29 and July 30, and bullish investors are betting the central bank's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will issue a cut for the benchmark interest rate. If so, it could wind up powering a sustained bull rally for the cryptocurrency market.

What's next for Dogecoin?

The U.S. House of Representatives will begin debating new legislation for the cryptocurrency industry at the beginning of next week. The potential for beneficial new regulatory frameworks to be crafted is playing a role in this week's rally, and it's possible that promising legislative news next week will help extend rallies for Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and other cryptocurrencies.

Recent macroeconomic and political developments have shifted in ways that appear broadly favorable for the crypto market, but investors should still keep in mind that trading could be highly volatile in the near term. With Bitcoin hitting a new high and valuations for other tokens also surging, there's potential for big pullbacks if economic dynamics and other catalysts shift in less positive directions.

Should you invest $1,000 in Dogecoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Dogecoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Dogecoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $674,432!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,005,854!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,049% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 7, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.