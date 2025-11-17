Why Dogecoin Surged 3% Over This Past Weekend

Key Points

A strong move since Friday close has been met with staunch selling pressure as investors question whether this recent reversion rally has legs.

Liquidations data points to weakening fundamentals for this mega-cap meme token.

Here's where the numbers are pointing in terms of potential upside for investors over the near- to medium-term.

10 stocks we like better than Dogecoin ›

As of 10:30 am ET, ultra-popular meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has surged 3.1% since 4 p.m. ET on Friday. This weekend move is one of the more notable among large-cap tokens, as many investors appear to be positioning their portfolios for a rebound after what could only be described as a horrid week in the digital assets space.

Dogecoin declined more than 11% this past week, making this recent uptick one worth watching. Much of this negative momentum appears to be driven by macroeconomic sentiment, with the entire market also declining over this period.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Let's dive into what's driving this recovery rally in Dogecoin today, and whether this top meme token is one investors may want to consider as a speculative way to gain exposure to a reversion rally in the digital asset space right now.

Fundamentals and sentiment remain weak

Much of the bullish momentum we've seen play out in Dogecoin prices over the weekend appears to be waning. Over the past 24 hours, liquidation activity on Dogecoin's blockchain has exceeded $5 million, with approximately 70% ($3.6 million) of these perpetual futures liquidations targeting bullish on-chain trades.

Liquidations occur when perpetual futures contracts (derivatives tracking the price of Dogecoin) reach a certain level, resulting in the wiping out of positions. If more investor capital continues to be incinerated via these liquidations, it's hard to envision this rally continuing.

That said, some bulls do appear to be looking at more traditional purchases of Dogecoin, as various posts from the likes of Elon Musk (and Dogecoin's official X feed) have reaffirmed this token's meme stance in the media, for now.

I'll be closely monitoring how Dogecoin performs in the days and weeks to come, as I believe this more speculative token can provide additional context on how investors are thinking about taking risk-on or risk-off positions in this market. I'm not sure we're back to a "party on" mentality just yet, so I'll stay cautious when it comes to Dogecoin and other meme tokens for the time being.

Should you invest $1,000 in Dogecoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Dogecoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Dogecoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $599,785!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,165,716!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,035% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.