Why Dogecoin Is Sinking Today

Key Points

Cryptocurrencies took a breather, likely due to more hawkish comments made in the Federal Reserve's meeting yesterday.

The U.S. dollar has also been on the rise lately.

10 stocks we like better than Dogecoin ›

Since yesterday afternoon, the price of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) had fallen roughly 5.5%, as of 12:24 p.m. ET today. While moves in Dogecoin aren't always predicated on a specific event, the move today appears to be related to macro events impacting most cryptocurrencies.

Dollar strengthens after Fed minutes

Because cryptocurrencies were created as an alternative currency, they tend to have an inverse relationship with the U.S. dollar, which has come down significantly this year. However, more recently, the dollar has begun to rebound as investors begin to question how many times the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year and next.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Yesterday, the Fed released the minutes from its September meeting. While the Fed continues to be worried about the labor market, which prompted its first rate cut of the year last month, it also expressed concern about elevated inflation.

Specifically, the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) noted in the minutes that "inflation has moved up and remains somewhat elevated," while adding that the FOMC is "committed to supporting maximum employment and returning inflation to its 2 percent objective."

Some market watchers have speculated that the Fed is not as concerned about returning to its preferred 2% inflation target, which would bolster the case for numerous rate cuts over the next year. But the Fed continuing to express its commitment is hawkish, in my view, considering core inflation (excluding food and gas prices) is still at 2.9%.

Macro will continue to be a big driver of crypto

It's not always clear what's driving crypto on any particular day, but monetary policy, including expectations for how much the Fed will cut rates and the direction of the U.S. dollar, have always been important crypto drivers. Ultimately, I still have no interest in Dogecoin due to its lack of real-world utility, and I think there are plenty of better cryptocurrencies to invest in.

Should you invest $1,000 in Dogecoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Dogecoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Dogecoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $654,835!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,159,218!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,081% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2025

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.