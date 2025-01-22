Why Dogecoin Is Sinking Today

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is seeing a valuation pullback in Wednesday's trading. The cryptocurrency's token price was down 6.3% over the previous 24 hours as of 1:50 p.m. ET.

Dogecoin posted gains Tuesday thanks to its token logo being included on the website for the waste-cutting initiative Donald Trump calls the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), but it's losing ground today amid catalysts that are causing investors to become more cautious about some meme coins. In addition to facing some high-profile new competitors in the meme coin space, some investors appear to be having concerns about what meme trades mean for the broader crypto market.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. See the 10 stocks »

Dogecoin slips on meme token pressures

Dogecoin is giving up the gains it saw in yesterday's trading. The cryptocurrency had seen its token price rise thanks to its logo being featured on the website for the Department of Government Efficiency -- an advisory commission under the new Trump administration that is being led by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. But confidence in the meme coin trade appears to be wavering today.

For starters, the launch of the Official Trump cryptocurrency, which has the ticker $TRUMP, may be complicating one of the core bull theses for Dogecoin. Due to Elon Musk's support for Dogecoin and the Tesla CEO's close relationship with President Trump, some investors had been looking to the dog-themed cryptocurrency as a way to profit from the change in presidential administration, subsequent policy shifts, and related media coverage. But with Trump launching his own cryptocurrency over the weekend, some of the uniqueness surrounding Dogecoin may have been taken away.

Additionally, some investors have raised concerns that the launch of the Official Trump token is a bearish development for the broader crypto market -- and a particularly bad sign for Dogecoin and other meme tokens. Some crypto enthusiasts are raising concerns that Trump's meme coin could hurt the legitimacy of the crypto market, and that's causing some valuation pullbacks for some tokens today.

What's next for Dogecoin?

Dogecoin's token price will likely continue to be highly volatile. As a meme coin, Dogecoin is a heavily speculative bet -- and its token has little to do with fundamentals. The cryptocurrency is poised to continue seeing substantial valuation swings in conjunction with moves in the broader crypto market and news stories of varying material significance.

But while most of near-term Dogecoin's pricing moves could be based on noise, there is one potential catalyst that investors should be keeping an eye on. Elon Musk's X social media platform is expected to launch its own payments network sometimes this year, and it's been speculated that Dogecoin could be integrated into the platform. While Dogecoin is a very high-risk investment, its token price could see strong bullish momentum if the cryptocurrency is integrated into the X payments network.

Should you invest $1,000 in Dogecoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Dogecoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Dogecoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $863,081!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 21, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.