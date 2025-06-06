Why Dogecoin Is Plummeting Today

The price of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is sinking on Friday. The meme coin saw its value decline 5.3% in the last 24 hours as of 11:58 p.m. ET, but was down as much as 15.3% in that time frame. The slump comes as the S&P 500 gained 0.9% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.1%.

Dogecoin's most prominent backer, Elon Musk, is involved in a very public spat with President Donald Trump. The tech titan appears to no longer be in the good graces of the president.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Musk-Trump Feud

For years, Musk has been able to influence the price of Dogecoin with a tweet. His backing of Donald Trump's presidential run and subsequent place in his administration as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) -- so named as a not-so-subtle wink to Dogecoin -- propelled Dogecoin to heights not seen since 2021. The price more than doubled in the days following the election. Investors seemed to believe that Musk's relationship with Trump would benefit the crypto.

Now, however, Musk and Trump are in the midst of a public spat, leading to Dogecoin's drop. Musk took to X to criticize Trump's flagship "Big, Beautiful Bill," calling for it to be killed off in its current form. Trump responded both on his own social media platform as well as in comments to the White House press.

Dogecoin is built on hype

Dogecoin is a meme coin. Its value is derived not from utility, but from "vibes." That makes it incredibly volatile and subject to wild swings in price. Its recent price appreciation was built entirely on the hype that surrounded Musk's place at Trump's side, so when that goes away, so too does the hype. I would not put my money in Dogecoin.

Should you invest $1,000 in Dogecoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Dogecoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Dogecoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $674,395!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $858,011!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 997% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.