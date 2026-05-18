Why Does the Gorilla-CHELPIS Tie-Up Matter as Quantum Threats Grow?

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. GRRR recently moved its quantum-safe networking vision further into commercial reality. It signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with CHELPIS Quantum Corporation, a specialist in post-quantum cryptography, to embed CHELPIS’ cryptographic tools into Gorilla’s Quantum-Safe SD-WAN platform and work together to sell those solutions globally.

Under the deal, Gorilla will integrate Taiwan-based CHELPIS’s CPQC SDK, a production-ready library with NIST Cryptographic Algorithm Validation Program-validated FIPS 203, FIPS 204 and FIPS 205 implementations. That gives Gorilla the ability to resell CHELPIS’s PQScan, PQTunnel, PQRP, PQStorage and CPQC products worldwide and launch coordinated marketing and sales efforts with CHELPIS.

Gorilla is aiming squarely at two fast-growing markets. The global post-quantum cryptography market is projected to top $10 billion by the early 2030s and grow more than 35% annually, while the SD-WAN market, now roughly $8-$10 billion, could exceed $30 billion by 2030 as enterprises modernize networks. Gorilla’s integration means it can tap both trends at once.

Importance of This Move

This is important because quantum computers threaten today’s encryption; without quantum-safe protocols, sensitive communication captured now could be decrypted later. By shipping SD-WAN with post-quantum protections and global resale rights to CHELPIS’s portfolio, Gorilla positions itself as a practical supplier of future-proof networking, especially for governments, banks and critical infrastructure.

Financially, this accelerates Gorilla’s path to monetization: premium quantum-safe features should command higher contract values and longer commitments, and resale rights create incremental revenue streams beyond core SD-WAN sales. Aligning with these expanding markets enhances revenue potential and strengthens Gorilla’s relevance in cybersecurity and sovereign infrastructure segments.

GRRR’s Price Performance

Shares of Gorilla have gained 20.4% over the year-to-date period against the industry’s 1.7% drop.

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GRRR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Gorilla currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Business Services space are Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. FIGR, GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT and Miami International Holdings, Inc. MIAX, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Figure Technology’s current-year earnings of 94 cents per share indicates 113.6% year-over-year improvement. It has witnessed one upward revision in the past month against no movement in the opposite direction. The consensus estimate for FIGR’s current-year revenues is pegged at $733.64 million, implying 44.7% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GigaCloud’s current-year earnings indicates 19.2% year-over-year growth. GCT beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 57.4%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues implies a 17.3% year-over-year increase.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Miami International’s current-year earnings of $1.53 per share has witnessed three upward revisions in the past month against no movement in the opposite direction. The consensus estimate for MIAX’s current-year revenues is pegged at $519.78 million.

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Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.