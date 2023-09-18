Why DocGo Stock Plummeted by 7% on Monday

What happened

A CEO resignation was attracting the wrong kind of attention to mobile healthcare specialist DocGo (NASDAQ: DCGO) as the trading week kicked off. The company's share price took a 7% hit on Monday following the news, although DocGo was quick to name a replacement.

So what

On Friday, DocGo's former leader, Anthony Capone, resigned from his position. This followed a series of reports in a local newspaper, The Albany Times Union, calling into question his statements about a recent federal government contract. His biography on the company's website also came under scrutiny, particularly its assertion about his master's degree in artificial intelligence (AI).

Capone subsequently admitted he did not hold such a degree.

Wasting little time, DocGo named a replacement. The specialty healthcare company's new CEO is Lee Bienstock. He is an internal hire, having previously served as its COO and president. Bienstock's tenure began this past Friday in the wake of Capone's resignation.

Bienstock is not a long-serving executive at the company; he joined as its COO in March 2022. According to his LinkedIn page, previous to that, he was at Alphabet for a nearly 12-year stint in a variety of executive roles.

Now what

DocGo has generated some controversy recently for the work it is performing for both local and federal agencies in the field of healthcare for migrants in this country. Capone's resignation in light of either his or the company's apparent falsehood is doing little to boost investor confidence in the business. At the moment, DocGo feels as if it'll be something of a falling knife situation best avoided.

10 stocks we like better than DocGo

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and DocGo wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 18, 2023

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.