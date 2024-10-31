Why Do Tech Stocks Remain So Attractive?

The Zacks Computer & Technology sector in the USA looks like an Attractive area to stay invested in. It is leading the way on Q3 earnings growth. This month, we take a deeper dive -- into that all-important Q3 earnings growth area. We do that with Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank.

1. What are the elements that continue to make this sector an earnings leader?

2. Does being an earnings leader translate to also being a market leader?

3. What should investors be looking for here?

4. Taking a closer look, Tesla was one of the first of the big U.S. tech companies to report Q3 earnings, on Oct. 23rd. The company reported a higher than expected third quarter profit and improved margins. Yet it’s been reported that Wall Street continues to reevaluate whether or not to keep Tesla in that Magnificent Seven group. Why is that?

5. The Mag 7 tech stocks are forecast to grow earnings year over year this quarter by about 18%. Is that what you’re expecting?

6. Are investors looking for clues in these reports as to whether emerging technology is driving profits?

7. So will AI continue to be a focus?

8. Given the recent surge in Big Tech stocks, what kind of market reaction are you expecting to from these company reports going forward?

9. Aside from Big Tech, in the Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) category, you’re keeping an eye on Vertiv Holdings VRT, Advantest ATEYY and TransUnion TRU.

Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, on Big Tech stocks. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.





