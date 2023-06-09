Dog owners may witness their pooch licking its paws—it’s a pretty common behavior for canines. But when the licking or chewing becomes excessive, it can be cause for worry.

There are many reasons why a dog may lick its paws. When done occasionally, it could just be part of your dog’s normal grooming routine. However, if you notice your dog licking or chewing its paws constantly, it could be due to a more serious underlying issue such as allergies or injury. Having the best pet insurance is useful for situations like these, especially when the licking is severe enough to warrant a trip to the vet.

Why Do Dogs Lick Their Paws?

Dogs can lick their paws for a variety of reasons, some of which are harmless. Dogs may lick their paws to self-soothe before a nap, for instance.

“When it becomes almost incessant, where they don’t want to stop…and you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, stop doing that,’ that’s usually past the point of concern and probably needs to have a veterinarian take a look,” says Dr. Antonio DeMarco, D.V.M., chief medical and mentorship officer of GoodVets, a network of in-person nationwide animal hospitals.

Here are some possible reasons your dog may be licking its paws, from most common to least common.

Allergies

Licking and chewing paws are typically two main symptoms of allergies. The most common dog skin allergies include food allergies, flea allergy dermatitis and environmental allergies. If a dog has flea allergy dermatitis, it means it’s allergic to flea saliva. Pollen and mold are two typical environmental allergens that also affect dogs—usually seasonally.

If you think your dog may be experiencing allergies, look for these other symptoms: hives, red skin, diarrhea, vomiting, swelling, sneezing, itchy ears and eyes and chronic ear infections.

Ear infections are one of the most common symptoms of allergies, so keep an eye out if your dog is scratching its ears and then licking and chewing its paws. It could be a sign that its ears have an infection, which will need veterinary attention and treatment.

Parasites

Pesky bugs can also be a primary reason for your dog’s licking habit.

“Fleas are one of the most common environmental parasites we see,” says DeMarco, “Just imagine these little bugs crawling all over your skin—lots of itching.”

Ticks and mites are two other parasites that could cause issues for your dog, especially during peak pest times, like summer. You’ll want to make sure your dog is taking the proper preventative medication to avoid these pests.

If you suspect your dog has a parasite that’s causing them to excessively lick, you can easily check for them in between your dog’s toes.. If you can’t spot them, take your dog to the vet to have it checked by a professional.

Anxiety

It turns out that some dogs suffer from anxiety just as humans do. People with anxiety may adopt habits such as nail biting, fidgeting and pacing to relieve stress. Dogs also have their own anxiety-coping habits—one of which is licking and chewing paws. Common anxiety-triggers in dogs include separation anxiety and a phobia to certain noises, such as fireworks. You can take your dog to the vet if you’re unsure where the anxiety is stemming from.

Injuries or pain

Dogs may lick their paws because they’re in pain or are attempting to tend to an injury to their paw or toenail. Be sure to examine their paws for splinters, pebbles or other foreign objects that could cause discomfort.

“Toenail injuries are a big one. We see dogs and people go, ‘They’re licking their paw, I don’t know why.’ When you look at their toe, [you can see that] they broke a toenail off because they broke it on the cement at a dog park or something of that nature,” explains DeMarco.

During the summer when the temperatures soar, your dog could also potentially burn its paws from walking on hot pavement, and will lick them as an attempt to sooth the irritated skin. In this case, the paw will look red or cracked.

Irritants

Your pooch could be licking its paws because something on its walk irritated its skin. Grass that has been chemically treated may cause your dog to get itchy paws. During the winter, snow or even the salt used for de-icing the sidewalks may also irritate your dog’s skin. If you notice your dog licking its paws more often after you’ve cleaned your home’s floors, it could be one of the cleaning products that irritated its skin. In this case, you could switch to a hypoallergenic option.

To prevent paw irritation, consider investing in a pair of dog booties for your pup to wear on its walks. If your dog isn’t keen on wearing accessories, a thorough wipe down of its paws after each walk with baby wipes or a wet towel could remove any remaining irritants.

Boredom

A less common reason your pup may be licking its paws is because it’s bored. This repetitive motion is soothing for them. Like licking from anxiety, you’ll want to take your dog to the vet to be sure it’s behavior-related and not due to an underlying medical issue.

How To Stop Your Dog From Licking Its Paws

More likely than not, there’s an underlying issue that will need to be remedied before your dog stops licking its paws. It’s important to take your dog to the vet as soon as possible if the licking is excessive—there could be serious consequences if it’s not treated promptly.

“Dogs can get obsessive, and depending on how vigorously they’re chewing or licking, it could cause self-trauma: raw skin or bleeding,” explains DeMarco.

If you can’t take your dog to the vet right away but are looking for temporary relief from potential allergies, DeMarco says that giving your pooch Benadryl is OK as long as you call and double-check with your vet before administering. You could also try a pet-safe bitter spray or socks or booties on your pooch’s paws to deter them from licking. However, these are all temporary relief measures—and your dog’s condition won’t improve without professional help.

“[The dog] should definitely be paired with veterinarian expertise and then treatment of the underlying cause,” DeMarco adds.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Why Do Dogs Lick Their Paws After Eating?

A dog that licks its paws after eating may just be following its normal self-grooming routine, according to Dr. Antonio DeMarco, D.V.M., chief medical and mentorship officer of GoodVets, an online pet care resource. However, if the licking is exaggerated after eating, it could mean that your dog has a food allergy.

Why Do Dogs Lick Their Paws After Scratching Their Ears?

If your dog licks its paws after scratching its ears, it could be an indicator of an ear infection. If you suspect your dog may have an ear infection, other symptoms to look out for include head shaking, dark discharge, yeasty odor, redness and swelling of the ear canal, pain and scabs in the ear.

Why Do Dogs Lick Their Paws At Night?

Dogs may lick their paws at night to self-soothe or self-groom before bed. Moderate licking before a dog falls asleep is considered normal, but anything excessive should be addressed with your vet.

