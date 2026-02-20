Why DNOW Stock Got Rocked on Friday

Key Points

A big jump in quarterly revenue was due in no small part to an acquisition.

There have been challenges integrating the new business, however.

Energy products manufacturer DNOW (NYSE: DNOW) had quite the forgettable Friday on the stock exchange. The specialized industrial company's shares fell by more than 19% in value, due largely to quarterly earnings that missed on both the top and bottom lines.

Integration challenges

That morning, DNOW took the wraps off its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results. These showed that revenue nearly doubled year-over-year, increasing to $959 million from $571 million, although much of the increase was due to the company's absorption of pipes, valves, and fittings distributor MRC Global, the acquisition of which closed last November.

On the bottom line, DNOW's net income not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) landed at $23 million, or $0.15 per share. That compared unfavorably to the year-ago quarter, however, as that period's profit was $27 million.

Despite the ballooning top line, DNOW missed the analyst consensus estimates for both figures. Those pundits were collectively modeling almost $988 million for revenue, and a per-share, non-GAAP (adjusted) net income of $0.16.

Addressing investor concerns about difficulties with a legacy enterprise resource planning (ERP) system burdening MRC Global, DNOW quoted CEO David Cerechinsky as saying that "While these complexities have created near-term obstacles, we are actively addressing them and remain focused on positioning the business for long-term growth."

Wait and see?

While it's understandable that investors are concerned about whether and how those "complexities" will be ironed out, I don't think they ruin the prospects of the recently enlarged DNOW (besides, the market has known about MRC's software issues for some time).

That being said, all indications are that it's a thorny issue, and the smooth integration of MRC likely depends -- at least to a degree -- on resolving it. I'd hold off on investing in DNOW stock until we see some tangible progress on the situation.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.