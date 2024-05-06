Why Dividend ETFs Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio

(1:30) - What Is The Reason Behind The Recent Underperformance of Dividend Paying Stocks?

(8:15) - Should Investors Continue Buying Dividend Paying Stocks?

(13:50) - ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF: NOBL

(18:30) - Can You Find Strong Technology Stocks That Pay Dividends?

(25:00) - What Are The Benefits In Investing Into Option Based Income ETFs?

(23:45) - Episode Roundup: REGL, VIG, DRGO, TDV, TDIV, ISPY, IQQQ

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Kieran Kirwan, Director, Investment Strategy at ProShares about dividend growth and high-income strategies.

Dividend-paying stocks have been out of favor lately. Most investors have piled into growth stocks, particularly mega-cap tech stocks, while dividend payers are traditionally more mature companies in old economy sectors.

Further, with rising interest rates, money market funds and short-term bonds have become more attractive for income-seeking investors.

There are two popular approaches to dividend investing: dividend growth stocks and high dividend stocks. Dividend growers are usually high-quality companies with solid balance sheets and stable cash flows.

Apple AAPL, Microsoft MSFT and NVIDIA NVDA have been paying a dividend for many years, but their yields are rather small. Alphabet GOOGL and Meta Platforms META recently announced their first-ever dividends.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF NOBL holds high-quality companies that have grown their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years. The ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF TDV holds technology companies that have consistently raised their dividends for at least seven years.

The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF VIG and the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF DGRO also hold high-quality companies with a history of consistent dividend growth.

Covered-call ETFs that use options strategies to generate exceptionally high yields have been immensely popular over the past couple of years. In addition to high yields, these strategies generally reduce portfolio volatility.

Investors should, however, remember that these strategies work best in sideways markets but underperform in strong bull markets. They do provide some protection when stocks fall.

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF ISPY and Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF IQQQ invest in daily covered-call options with an aim to improve the trade-off between income and total return.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

