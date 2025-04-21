Why Is Disney Stock Trading So Cheap?

Walt Disney stock (NYSE:DIS) has been a weak performer this year, falling by over 23% since early January, as concerns of a recession mount following the slew of tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. That said, Disney’s valuation is attractive with the stock trading at just about 16x consensus FY’25 earnings – not a big price to pay for a company with an iconic content library and a streaming business that’s on the verge of a turnaround. That said, there are risks as well.

Fundamentals: some positives, some negatives

Walt Disney has seen its top line grow at an average rate of 8.3% over the last three years, although growth slowed to just about 4% over the trailing 12 months.

Moreover, consensus projects that top line will grow by just 3% this fiscal year as the experiences business, which includes theme parks and cruises, is expected to see a slowdown.

Disney’s valuation looks attractive. The stock trades at a mere 16x FY’25 consensus earnings and just about 14x estimated FY’26 earnings.

Disney’s profitability remains weak, with its operating margin standing at 14.1%, only slightly above the S&P 500’s 13.1%, despite Disney’s vast scale.

Financial stability is also a bit of a concern. Debt stood at $45 billion, with a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 29.3%. Cash reserves are also relatively sparse, with a cash-to-assets ratio of just 2.8%.

Opportunities: Streaming momentum builds

Direct-to-Consumer segment has the potential for a considerable upside. Over Q1, revenue was up 9% year-over-year to $6.1 billion.

Operating income stood at $293 million, a sharp turnaround from a loss of $138 million in the prior-year quarter, driven by cost improvements and stronger pricing.

Subscriber adds have slowed down a bit of late in line with the broader industry. Hulu saw a 3% sequential increase in total subscribers to 53.6 million over the last quarter, while Disney+ U.S. and Canada gained 1%.

ARPU trends remained positive. Disney+ U.S. and Canada’s ARPU rose 4% sequentially to $7.99, while international ARPU increased 6% to $7.19, driven by pricing increases and growing advertising contributions.

The company is taking a page out of the Netflix playbook by pushing Ad-supported tiers, which now account for half of U.S. Disney+ subscribers, and paid account sharing, which rolled out in the U.S. in September 2024 to reduce password sharing among members.

Disney’s vast intellectual property library – which includes iconic franchises such as Marvel and Star Wars, as well as Pixar and its legacy animation assets – also gives the company an edge, while big box office hits over the past year ensure a steady pipeline of high-quality content.

Tariff-driven recession risks

New tariffs imposed by the Trump administration have been rattling the markets, and economists have raised the probability of a U.S. recession this year.

Nearly all of Disney’s operations – ranging from theme parks to cruises to video streaming and TV advertising- are dependent on discretionary spending, which could take a hit during a recession.

The tariffs could have a direct impact on Disney. CEO Bob Iger recently warned that steel tariffs could raise cruise ship construction costs while noting that reshoring manufacturing isn’t going to be quick and a lack of skilled labor potentially impacts the merchandising businesses.

Then, there’s the stock itself. Disney stock underperforms the index in major downturns. COVID Crash (2020): DIS stock declined 42% vs. the S&P 500 which fell 34%; during the Inflation Shock of 2022, DIS stock fell 61% vs. the S&P 500’s 25% decline. If the markets witness another downturn, Disney stock might just fare worse.

Bottom Line

Disney stock looks cheap on a relative basis, but its weak financials and poor track record during downturns are a concern. That said, the company's growing streaming momentum and content pipeline might reinforce long-term upside for patient investors willing to stomach near-term volatility. This supports our conclusion that DIS is a good stock to buy.

