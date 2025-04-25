Why Discover Financial Services Was Racing Higher This Week

The past few days have been very eventful for Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS). The company, best known as the entity behind the underdog Discover credit card, is now approved to be acquired by a peer. It also reported encouraging quarterly financials.

With these strong winds at its back, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Discover stock was up by more than 13% week to date as of very early Friday morning.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

A busy couple of days for Discover

Discover charged into the week on a high note, after the last two federal regulators scrutinizing the company's purchase by Capital One Financial signed off on the deal last Friday. A mere three business days later, Discover published what should be its last quarterly earnings release before being absorbed into Capital One.

Discover's first quarter of 2025 was headed by a total net revenue figure of $4.25 billion, which was 2% higher on a year-over-year basis. The financial services company did much better on the bottom line, with a 30% leap in generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net income to slightly over $1.1 billion. This shook out to $4.25 per share.

Both headline numbers beat the consensus analyst estimates, the bottom-line one overwhelmingly so. On average, the pundits tracking Discover were modeling $4.23 billion for net revenue and $3.35 per share for GAAP net income.

In the earnings release, interim CEO Michael Shepherd said this performance "benefited from a strong net interest margin and positive credit trends."

A lot to swallow

While that bottom-line boost was admirable, from now until the Capital One deal closes -- May 18 is the apparent date -- investors shouldn't expect much movement in Discover shares. The buyout story, after all, is basically over. The main development to keep an eye on now is how Capital One successfully (or not) integrates its asset-to-be into its own operations.

Should you invest $1,000 in Discover Financial Services right now?

Before you buy stock in Discover Financial Services, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Discover Financial Services wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $566,035!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $629,519!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 829% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 155% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 21, 2025

Discover Financial Services is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Discover Financial Services. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.