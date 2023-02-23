Why Direct Indexing Isn't Taking Over Yet

While direct indexing is expected to see wider engagement this year, it isn’t ready to take over the wealth management industry quite yet. That is according to Anton Honikman, CEO of MyVest, who stated “I’m not necessarily of the view that 2023 will be the year that direct indexing becomes broadly democratized. There’s a different discussion about bringing direct indexing to a broader market. What’s hindering that is the need for more of an experience with direct indexing.” Honikman says the necessary building blocks for direct indexing are in place such as access to fractional shares, commission-free trading, and portfolio management technology capable of handling the nuances of direct indexing. However, the technology to unlock its full potential is not in place, according to Honikman. That technology would enable the “true personalization” of financial plans and portfolios at scale. For now, Honikman believes that it makes more economic sense for firms to serve down-market clients with the next best alternative: low-cost, tax-efficient, ETF-based portfolios. Honikman says 2023 will be a year that technologists and wealth management firms continue to invest in personalization by focusing on building the onboarding experience and the data collection, management, and reporting capabilities that will eventually enable direct indexing.

Finsum:Anton Honikman, CEO of wealthtech firm MyVest, believes that direct indexing isn’t ready to take over the wealth management industry until technology such as data collection and reporting that would enable the “true personalization” of portfolios is put in place.

direct indexing

wealth management

personalization

ETFs

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.