Why Digital Turbine Stock Skyrocketed This Week

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) stock saw explosive gains after reporting quarterly results earlier this week. The company's share price closed out the week up 23.1% from the previous week's market close.

Before the market opened on Tuesday, Digital Turbine published its results for the fourth quarter of its last fiscal year, which wrapped up on March 31. While the stock saw significant pullbacks later in the week, it still ended the stretch with big gains.

Digital Turbine stock roars higher on Q4 results and guidance

Digital Turbine's fiscal Q4 report arrived with sales and earnings that came in ahead of Wall Street's expectations. The business posted non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.10 on sales of $119.15 million, beating the average analyst estimate's call for adjusted per-share earnings of $0.04 on revenue of $116.64 million. While its adjusted per-share profit was down roughly 16.7% year over year, sales were up by around 6.2%. Investors were happy to see stronger-than-anticipated sales and earnings performance in the period.

What's next for Digital Turbine?

In addition to reporting Q4 results that beat Wall Street's targets, the adtech specialist also issued forward guidance that came in better than anticipated. With guidance for sales between $515 million and $525 million this year, Digital Turbine's midpoint target calls for annual revenue growth of roughly 6%.

Meanwhile, the company is targeting adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of between $85 million and $90 million. Hitting the midpoint of that guidance range would mean posting annual growth of 21%.

Digital Turbine's business appears to be stabilizing, and its efforts to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) tools into its services for app promotions appear to be yielding beneficial results. The company's heavy exposure to the Chinese market poses a significant risk factor if geopolitical tensions with the U.S. continue to rise, but the company's cost-cutting moves and strategic shifts have been bearing fruit.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.