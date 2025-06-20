Why Digital Turbine Stock Plummeted Today

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) stock saw a round of substantial sell-offs Friday. The adtech specialist's share price closed out the daily session down 14.6% amid a 0.3% decline for the S&P 500 index and a 0.6% decline for the Nasdaq Composite index.

Following an explosive post-earnings rally for the stock earlier this week, investors sold shares and moved to take profits. In addition to profit-taking action, Digital Turbine stock moved lower due to new restrictions on technology exports and fears that the conflict between Israel and Iran could continue to escalate.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Digital Turbine stock sees more sell-offs following explosive post-earnings rally

Digital Turbine stock had actually been up as much as 1.8% in today's trading, but action on the stock turned bearish as investors reacted to risk factors and took profits on gains posted earlier in the week. The company's share price skyrocketed in Tuesday's trading after it posted better-than-expected quarterly results and forward guidance, but its share price has moved lower in subsequent trading.

In addition to profit-taking activities, Digital Turbine stock was pressured by geopolitical dynamics today. The Wall Street Journal published a report today stating that the Trump administration wants to further strengthen export restrictions and prevent companies including Samsung, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and SK Hynix from shipping chipmaking technologies to their factories in China. Adding another bearish catalyst, investors moved out of stocks due to the possibility that military strikes between Israel and Iran will intensify and that the U.S. could enter the conflict on behalf of Israel.

What's next for Digital Turbine?

For the current fiscal year, Digital Turbine is guiding for revenue between $515 million and $525 million -- good for annual growth of roughly 6% at the midpoint of the target range. Meanwhile, non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) are projected to be between $85 million and $90 million -- representing growth of 21% at the midpoint of the guidance range.

Digital Turbine's performance outlook became significantly stronger following its quarterly release earlier this week, but there are factors that could cause continued volatility for the stock. The company does most of its business in China, and rising geopolitical tensions present substantial risk factors even though it's not a hardware company.

Should you invest $1,000 in Digital Turbine right now?

Before you buy stock in Digital Turbine, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Digital Turbine wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $659,171!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $891,722!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 995% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 9, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.