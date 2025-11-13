Why Digi International Stock Crushed it With a 7% Gain Today

Key Points

It ended its fiscal 2025 with an estimates-beating quarter.

Its guidance for the first frame of the new fiscal year also topped analyst projections.

Beating the consensus analyst estimates both for its trailing quarter and forward guidance, Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) stock was a racehorse on Thursday. Its shares rose by a robust 7% the day after the company published its fiscal fourth-quarter 2025 figures. That rise looked particularly strong when compared to the 1.7% slide of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) across the trading session.

Things that produce revenue and profit

Digi International, which focuses on Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, managed to increase its revenue by 9% year over year to $114 million, a new quarterly record. Also hitting an all-time high was annual recurring revenue (ARR), which totaled $152 million at quarter-end.

As for the bottom line, Digi International's net income not according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) grew by 10% to $21 million, or $0.56 per share.

On average, analysts tracking the stock were expecting lower revenue of below $110 million, and a slightly more modest non-GAAP (adjusted) net income figure of $0.51.

CEO Ron Konezny was quoted as saying that the successful quarter came from the company "delivering reliable and secure value-added IoT solutions in the midst of material market challenges and rapid geopolitical changes."

A pair of forward beats

Digi International also beat pundit projections for its current (first) quarter guidance. The company expects to earn $114 million to $118 million on the top line, filtering down to per-share, adjusted profitability of $0.53 to $0.57. The average analyst estimates for the two line items are $113 million and $0.52, respectively.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.